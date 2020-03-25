Would-be thieves didn't get away with ATM at 70th, Pioneers, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating the attempted theft of a Wells Fargo ATM overnight at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
Officer Erin Spilker said security at the bank showed two men in black clothes using a 2003 Ford Super Duty truck and chains to pull an ATM off its base at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
She said police found the ATM, with damage to the exterior door, but the would-be thieves weren't able to get into the cash compartment.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Video from the ATM tracked back to the owner of the truck, who hadn't yet realized his pickup had been stolen overnight from his home about 3 miles away.
Spilker said damage to the ATM was estimated at $5,000 and the truck, which still is missing, was valued at $10,000.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 03-25-2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.