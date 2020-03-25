You are the owner of this article.
Would-be thieves didn't get away with ATM at 70th, Pioneers, Lincoln police say
Would-be thieves didn't get away with ATM at 70th, Pioneers, Lincoln police say

Police are investigating the attempted theft of a Wells Fargo ATM overnight at 70th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.

Officer Erin Spilker said security at the bank showed two men in black clothes using a 2003 Ford Super Duty truck and chains to pull an ATM off its base at about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

She said police found the ATM, with damage to the exterior door, but the would-be thieves weren't able to get into the cash compartment. 

Video from the ATM tracked back to the owner of the truck, who hadn't yet realized his pickup had been stolen overnight from his home about 3 miles away.

Spilker said damage to the ATM was estimated at $5,000 and the truck, which still is missing, was valued at $10,000.

Police logo 2014
Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

