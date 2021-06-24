 Skip to main content
Would-be burglars drag safe out of Elder Jewelry, leave it behind, Lincoln police say
alert

  • Updated
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Would-be burglars broke into Elder Jewelry early Thursday morning and nearly made off with its safe, according to Lincoln police. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police responded to an alarm at the O Street jeweler around 4:15 a.m., when they found a shattered front window and a safe that had been dragged out of the business.  

Bonkiewicz said an investigation into the attempted burglary is in the early stages and there are no suspects. It's still unclear whether any jewelry was actually taken. 

The shattered window cost about $600. 

Police logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

