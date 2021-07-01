Would-be burglars break in to second Lincoln jewelry store in a week

Lincoln Police are investigating a second break-in involving local jewelry stores in two weeks. And just like the last one, it’s unclear if the would-be burglars actually made off with anything.

Officer Erin Spilker said a group of three men entered Lin Jewelers at Piedmont Shoppes around 4 a.m. Thursday morning, breaking a front window to get in and setting off an alarm. Responding officers arrived to find the store empty but with damage done to an interior office door, Spilker said.

Video surveillance footage showed the three men entering the store. The break-in comes after two men broke into Elder Jewelry on O Street on June 24. Spilker said police are investigating whether the incidents are related. There are no suspects in either case.

The latest break-in caused around $1,200 in damage, Spilker said. Owners are still determining whether any jewelry is missing.

