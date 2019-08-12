Police arrested three people after a string of thefts from cars in south Lincoln Sunday morning, including $2,500 worth of free smoothie coupons.
The three were involved in multiple car thefts from 48th and A, stretching to 21st and E streets, Officer Angela Sands said Monday.
The first call came in around 7:20 a.m. when a 34-year-old woman reported she saw a blue Saturn stop near 21st and B streets. She witnessed two men exit and rummage through cars while another man stayed in the driver's seat.
A second call came in shortly after 8:30 a.m. near 48th and C streets. A 55-year-old woman reported she saw a man trying to enter her parked vehicle outside her house. After tapping on the window, the man fled, Sands said.
Officers responding to the area found three men walking who matched the descriptions from both incidents.
Sibit Koang, 26, was arrested on suspicion of felony theft.
Chauncy Bentley , 21, was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony and possession of stolen property. He was found by police kneeling near a trash can, where he was attempting to hide a .380 handgun, Sands said.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of accessory to a felony, possession of stolen property and providing false information. He was sent to the Lancaster County Youth Services Center before being released to his mother.
Stolen items included cash, coins and other items totaling more than $350 and a box of 500 free smoothie cards from Smoothie King. Sands said the cards, each totaling $5, added up to $2,500.