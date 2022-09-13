Worker who fell from truck in Lincoln died days later

A worker who fell from a truck last month while trying to retrieve a cellphone died several days later.
Angel Cortez was among a team of four subcontractors repainting city fire hydrants on Aug. 23. According to police, he dropped his phone near 80th Street and Old Cheney Road while riding on the back of the slow-moving truck, lost his footing as he stepped off to try to retrieve the phone and fell and struck his head.
The 24-year-old was taken to a local hospital via ambulance and at the time was reported to be in critical condition.
Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said Cortez died Aug. 29. According to police reports, Cortez was from Houston.
Series: What's killing Southeast Nebraska?
The Journal Star spent months sifting through data provided by the CDC with the goal of answering one question, "What's killing us?" Or in some cases, "What's not killing us as much as it used to?"
We examined the leading causes of death in nine Southeast Nebraska counites — Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Otoe, Saline, Seward and York — and compared rates locally to the national average.
We found that more people in Southeast Nebraska die of lung cancer than any other type of cancer, but cancer and heart disease rates are lower in Nebraska compared to the national rate; Alzheimer's is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States and in the nine counties surrounding Lincoln; and city officials reflect on progress a year after a rash of deadly overdoses.
