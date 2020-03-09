You are the owner of this article.
2 women report man exposing himself at apartment complex near 56th, Van Dorn
2 women report man exposing himself at apartment complex near 56th, Van Dorn

Two women called police Friday night about a man in his 30s exposing himself outside an apartment complex northeast of 56th and Van Dorn streets.

Police Capt. Jeri Roeder said the women, both 27, each reported seeing the man with his pants down around his ankles at about 10 that night in the 6000 block of Lillibridge Street. One of the women had been inside when he knocked on her glass door to get her attention. The other saw him in her backyard.

Police are analyzing video and asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Lori Pilger

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

