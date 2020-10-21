 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman's gun stolen from her car at work, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick

Woman's gun stolen from her car at work, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they were called to Kawasaki Motors at Northwest 27th Street on Tuesday afternoon on a report of a gun stolen from a car in the parking lot.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 57-year-old woman said she had left her car locked in the parking lot that morning and came out on her lunch break to find the window slightly down and the center console rummaged through. 

Her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun, which she kept there, was missing.

Spilker said police have requested video from Kawasaki to determine if a suspect can be identified. The investigation is ongoing.

DUI stop with 2-year-old in the car led to Lincoln man's arrest for child abuse, police say
Standoff at south Lincoln home ended when 35-year-old Lincoln man shot himself, police say
Remains of missing person found in Saunders County, investigation indicates

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News