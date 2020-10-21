Woman's gun stolen from her car at work, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say they were called to Kawasaki Motors at Northwest 27th Street on Tuesday afternoon on a report of a gun stolen from a car in the parking lot.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 57-year-old woman said she had left her car locked in the parking lot that morning and came out on her lunch break to find the window slightly down and the center console rummaged through.

Her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun, which she kept there, was missing.

Spilker said police have requested video from Kawasaki to determine if a suspect can be identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.