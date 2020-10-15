 Skip to main content
Woman with Alzheimer's found safely after missing advisory issued
A 68-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was believed missing in Lincoln has been found. 

The Lincoln Police Department had asked for help finding Judy Foley. The advisory said she had last been seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday. She was found safely in Lincoln at about 9 a.m. Thursday.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

