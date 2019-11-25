{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police arrested a 38-year-old man after he allegedly smashed in the front window of a home in the North Bottoms at about 3:30 Friday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said a 35-year-old woman who lives at the house near Ninth and Claremont streets woke to the window smashing and opened the front door to look outside to see what was going on when the stranger forced his way inside, shouting and ranting about people who were after him.

Bonkiewicz said the woman armed herself with a knife and the man ran outside, where police found him.

Police believe he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time. They arrested him on suspicion of criminal mischief, first-degree criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace, all misdemeanors.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

