A Lincoln woman faces felony charges on allegations that she wrote more than $12,000 in checks on her uncle's account while he was in a nursing home.
Lisa Ruhge, 48, 2241 S. Cotner Blvd., is charged with theft by deception over $5,000 and second-degree forgery.
Both carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted.
In an affidavit for Ruhge's arrest, Lincoln police said her 78-year-old uncle told his bank that several personal checks had been stolen from his home in Pawnee City between Sept. 1, 2017, and the end of 2017.
Police said they discovered 44 checks had been written on the man's account, adding up to $12,617. Investigators say they found video evidence of Ruhge using the checks.
Her uncle died in January.
Police arrested her Friday and she since has posted bond.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: DELANO, MYA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 08/30/2000 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 12:04:15 Charges: BURGLARY (F3) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $5000/MORE (F2A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: VOGT, BRITTANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/12/1996 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 10:29:28 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: JERGENSEN, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1994 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 05:27:41 Charges: STEAL GOODS OR MONEY < $500 (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: OCKINGA, SARAH Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/05/1991 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 03:58:56 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: HIETBRINK, MARK Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/01/1970 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 03:21:39 Charges: STRADDLING LANE LINES (I) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: GASPER, MICHAEL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/07/1962 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:56:00 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: TUCKER, SHANE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/06/1978 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:05:26 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: WATTS, JERRAD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/10/1986 Booking Time: 11/03/2019 / 01:05:00 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: CASTILLO, SONJA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/23/1990 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 23:36:54 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: BRANDENBURG, EVAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/12/1997 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 23:27:50 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OCCUPANT PROTECTION SYSTEM (I) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: ROQUEMORE, SHANNA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/04/1976 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 20:26:08 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: GUTIERREZ, JOAQUIN Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 05/05/1997 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 18:55:53 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: VOLKART, TY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/21/1977 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 15:27:26 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: ERICKSON, DIANA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/11/1959 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 14:25:54 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 2ND DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: WILKINSON, ELDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/14/1967 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 13:45:57 Charges: CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: HOSKINS, AUTUMN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/22/2000 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 10:23:53 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, WILLIE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1962 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 04:20:26 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I) FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATES (I) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $500-$1,500 (M1) IMPROPER REGISTRATION (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: GOLLIN, KACEE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/10/1992 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 02:59:46 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: PADILLA, ANTONIO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/18/1978 Booking Time: 11/02/2019 / 01:21:41 Charges: FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: RAHE, TERRY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/04/1966 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 20:12:00 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: SOE, KU Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 08/04/2000 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 20:04:26 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: KIA, SOO Race/Sex: A/M Date of Birth: 07/08/1998 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 19:50:43 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: SOESTER, CURTIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/09/1981 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 19:24:36 Charges: POSSESS DESTRUCTIVE DEVICE (F4) VIOLATION OF PAROLE (B) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) POSS METH W/INT TO DELVR (10-28G) (F1D) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: JOHN, NIGHT Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 01/19/1994 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 18:56:05 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: CASCH, TANNER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/04/1996 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 17:45:27 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: RAIBLE, MARCUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1970 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 17:35:02 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: GUILLEN, SAMANTHA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/30/1989 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 17:13:32 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: KREMER, LEE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/30/2001 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 16:20:10 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: MCDONALD, MANDY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 09/11/1985 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 16:11:04 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: MOSS, MICAH Race/Sex: U/M Date of Birth: 02/27/1983 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 15:31:41 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: REES, ERIC Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/16/1967 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 15:26:43 Charges: DUI-.08 BREATH-3RD OFF (MW) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, NATHON Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 09/25/1999 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 14:54:45 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: BRAGGS, LACHERRO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1995 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 12:40:25 Charges: PROB REV/SENT COU (M) DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-2ND/SUBSQ (M2) REFUSE TO SUBMIT TO TEST W/1 PRIOR CONV (M1) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: DAVIS, SHARIFE Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/29/1971 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 12:15:36 Charges: REFUSE TO COMPLY WITH ORDER OF POLICE OFFCR (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: WELCH, MARISSA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 07/13/1994 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 11:04:44 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: WOOLEDGE, HILLARY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/17/1982 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 10:31:45 Charges: THEFT BY RECEIVING $0-500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: VERSAW, KAITLYN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/08/1999 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 10:19:03 Charges: ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: MORT, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/26/1977 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 10:08:37 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: GARCIA, ANTOINETTE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/07/1976 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 10:05:57 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 11-04-2019
Last, First Name: HOOVER, JACK Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1994 Booking Time: 11/01/2019 / 09:15:44 Charges: MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.