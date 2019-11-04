{{featured_button_text}}

A Lincoln woman faces felony charges on allegations that she wrote more than $12,000 in checks on her uncle's account while he was in a nursing home.

Lisa Ruhge, 48, 2241 S. Cotner Blvd., is charged with theft by deception over $5,000 and second-degree forgery.

Both carry punishment of up to 20 years in prison if she's convicted.

In an affidavit for Ruhge's arrest, Lincoln police said her 78-year-old uncle told his bank that several personal checks had been stolen from his home in Pawnee City between Sept. 1, 2017, and the end of 2017.

Police said they discovered 44 checks had been written on the man's account, adding up to $12,617. Investigators say they found video evidence of Ruhge using the checks.

Her uncle died in January.

Police arrested her Friday and she since has posted bond.

