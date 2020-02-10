Woman was dragged by thieves’ car as they took off with her iPhone, Lincoln police say

Officer Erin Spilker said the woman had placed an ad trying to sell her iPhone on Facebook Marketplace, and the prospective buyer suggested they meet in the parking lot at the now-closed Shopko at 66th and O streets.

The victim told police there were four teens in the vehicle. One asked for the phone to sign into iCloud, then the car started to drive away without paying. Spilker said the woman tried reaching into the vehicle to take back her phone. When she did, her arm got stuck in the seat belt, and she was dragged by the vehicle.