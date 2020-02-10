Woman was dragged by thieves’ car as they took off with her iPhone, Lincoln police say

Lincoln police say a 20-year-old woman was injured in a robbery Friday night in a parking lot near 66th and O streets.
Officer Erin Spilker said the woman had placed an ad trying to sell her iPhone on Facebook Marketplace, and the prospective buyer suggested they meet in the parking lot at the now-closed Shopko at 66th and O streets.
The victim told police there were four teens in the vehicle. One asked for the phone to sign into iCloud, then the car started to drive away without paying. Spilker said the woman tried reaching into the vehicle to take back her phone. When she did, her arm got stuck in the seat belt, and she was dragged by the vehicle.
Spilker said the woman was treated at a Lincoln hospital for abrasions and other minor injuries.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: TROUDT, EMILY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/17/1988 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 15:55:51 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M) COMPACT CUSTODIAL SANCTION (X)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: DIERKING, CANDICE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/05/1976 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 15:08:45
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: MACGOWAN, MIKEAL Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 10/04/1995 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 14:23:33 Charges:
ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: DILLENDER, LEFTY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/26/1983 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 11:06:37
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: JONES, SANCHEZ Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/23/1980 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 10:08:20 Charges:
DUI-3RD >.15 (F3A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: PROCTOR, ELLIOTT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/11/1978 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 04:44:00 Charges:
FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: JORDAN, JESSICA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 09/03/1998 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 03:40:03 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: TAYLOR, RYAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/04/1987 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 01:41:10 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: SCDORIS, JOHN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/30/1977 Booking Time: 02/09/2020 / 01:10:33 Charges:
VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: ROSS, KYLE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/19/1982 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 20:02:29 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: JOHNSON, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/29/1988 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 18:46:36 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: HAYES, LAMARCUS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/09/1985 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 17:08:46
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: BRIGGS, DAVID Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/30/1968 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 14:33:13
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: PHILLIPS, MARIO Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1983 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 12:09:36 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: FISHER, DEAUDRIC Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/01/1995 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 08:50:34 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI/.08 1ST OFFENSE >.15 (M) ROBBERY (F2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/1ST (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, ARIEL Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 12/14/1982 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 05:33:47 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: HAGGAN, DEMARIO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/20/1995 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 05:11:11 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A) CHILD ABUSE (M) (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) NO VALID REGISTRATION (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) NO PROOF INSURANCE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1) FAIL TO DELIVER TITLE ON SALE/DISPOSAL (M3) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: VOGT, BRITTANY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/12/1996 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 03:11:08 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: WILLIAMS, JEFFREY Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/22/1991 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 02:45:31 Charges:
ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: HAWKMAN, KENNETH Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/20/1988 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 02:27:55 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: DELGADO, JESUS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/12/1964 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 02:23:51 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: OSBORNE, SCOTTY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/16/1982 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 01:37:21 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: STARK, ALYSSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/20/1979 Booking Time: 02/08/2020 / 00:04:55 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: MILLER, EDWIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/13/1977 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 20:42:47 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: RAFFERTY, SEAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/31/1994 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 18:18:14 Charges:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: REYES, YOLANDA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 06/06/1973 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 17:18:21
Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: MITCHELL, EARL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/24/1965 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 15:26:38 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: RODRIGUEZ, SYLVIA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 02/11/1982 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 15:21:37 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: COFFMAN, BRIAN Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 06/23/1983 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 14:18:04 Charges:
CRIMINAL ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 MISD(M3) (M3) BURGLARY (F2A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: HUETTNER, JORDAN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/15/1986 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 14:01:32 Charges:
POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: ASHENBRAMER, KARI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/13/1967 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 13:51:21 Charges:
ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: WEECES, NOLAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/20/1985 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 13:13:39 Charges:
DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: GREGORY, GRANT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1996 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 13:05:43 Charges:
24/7 REMAND (M) INTERLOCK VIOLATION-DRIVE W/OUT (F) (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: NEVELS, TRAVES Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/11/1993 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 10:10:08 Charges:
RESISTING ARREST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: BONNOITT, JEROME Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1985 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 09:45:35 Charges:
THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: JACKSON, TYRELL Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/29/1976 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 09:34:44 Charges:
ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Last, First Name: THURBER, JOHN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/29/1984 Booking Time: 02/07/2020 / 09:12:18 Charges:
VIOLATE HARASSMENT ORDER (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
