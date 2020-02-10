You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman was dragged by thieves’ car as they took off with her iPhone, Lincoln police say
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Woman was dragged by thieves’ car as they took off with her iPhone, Lincoln police say

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say a 20-year-old woman was injured in a robbery Friday night in a parking lot near 66th and O streets.

Officer Erin Spilker said the woman had placed an ad trying to sell her iPhone on Facebook Marketplace, and the prospective buyer suggested they meet in the parking lot at the now-closed Shopko at 66th and O streets.

The victim told police there were four teens in the vehicle. One asked for the phone to sign into iCloud, then the car started to drive away without paying. Spilker said the woman tried reaching into the vehicle to take back her phone. When she did, her arm got stuck in the seat belt, and she was dragged by the vehicle.

Spilker said the woman was treated at a Lincoln hospital for abrasions and other minor injuries.

Teen girls caught after vehicle tracker leads to them and stolen car, Lincoln police say
Police investigating spate of stolen cars from north Lincoln apartment complexes

Today's jail mugshots

Police

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News