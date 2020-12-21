Woman taken by LifeNet to hospital after rollover crash near Murdock

A 48-year-old woman was life-flighted to a hospital Saturday night after her SUV rolled near Murdock.

Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said it happened shortly after 7 p.m. west of Murdock on Nebraska 1.

He said Cheer Heiden was heading east on the highway when she lost control of her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and rolled, throwing her from the SUV.

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle swerving off the road like the driver was trying to miss something in the highway.

Brueggemann said Heiden told investigators she couldn't remember the crash.

