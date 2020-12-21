 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman taken by LifeNet to hospital after rollover crash near Murdock
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Woman taken by LifeNet to hospital after rollover crash near Murdock

{{featured_button_text}}

A 48-year-old woman was life-flighted to a hospital Saturday night after her SUV rolled near Murdock.

Cass County Sheriff William C. Brueggemann said it happened shortly after 7 p.m. west of Murdock on Nebraska 1.

He said Cheer Heiden was heading east on the highway when she lost control of her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer and rolled, throwing her from the SUV.

Ombudsman fields hundreds of complaints by current, former Nebraska Department of Labor employees

Witnesses said they saw the vehicle swerving off the road like the driver was trying to miss something in the highway.

Brueggemann said Heiden told investigators she couldn't remember the crash. 

CVS, Walgreens begin administering COVID-19 vaccine at long-term care facilities
Omaha man found shot to death after his vehicle crashes

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES

Crash logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News