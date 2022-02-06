Woman sues HHS for refusing to treat her mentally ill son despite court order

A Bellevue woman has sued the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for refusing to provide treatment to her mentally ill son despite a court order.

In the meantime, 21-year-old Quentin Renner remains at the Sarpy County Jail, which his mother, Melissa Renner, alleges is a violation of his civil rights.

His case raises an issue known to happen in Lancaster County, Sarpy County and elsewhere in the state. Defendants accused of crimes and found incompetent for trial sit in jail sometimes several months — sometimes longer than they could face if convicted of the underlying allegations — waiting for a bed at the Lincoln Regional Center.

In Renner's case, it started over an incident June 6 where Quentin Renner had been acting strange and talking to himself all morning, then began kicking the couch at his mom's house. When she tried to let the dog out, he pushed her into the door, according to a Bellevue police officer's affidavit.

Two months later, on Sept. 1, police arrested Renner for it, and Sarpy County prosecutors charged him with third-degree assault and criminal mischief, misdemeanors.

In a civil complaint filed this week in Lancaster County District Court, the Renners' attorney, Dave Domina, said Quentin Renner has remained in jail since he appeared in court Nov. 5 on a motion raising the question of his competency.

Then, in an order Jan. 7, Sarpy County Court Judge Robert Wester found him incompetent to stand trial and ordered HHS to "provided suitable treatment and care to restore competence."

But, Domina said, HHS refused to accept him as a patient, despite what he called their "nondiscretionary duty" to commit him to their care and provide treatment under a state statute regarding competency.

By statute, if a judge determines a defendant is mentally incompetent to stand trial but that there's a substantial probability the defendant will become competent within the reasonably foreseeable future, "the judge shall order the defendant to be committed to the Department of Health and Human Services to provide appropriate treatment to restore competency. This may include commitment to a state hospital for the mentally ill, another appropriate state-owned or state-operated facility, or a contract facility or provider pursuant to an alternative treatment plan proposed by the department and approved by the court ... until such time as the disability may be removed.”

When the judge learned about the department's refusal to take Renner, Wester ordered Dannette Smith, the CEO of HHS, to appear in his courtroom to give testimony.

And HHS gave notice of its intention to appeal.

In a filing, Special Assistant Attorney General Ryan Patrick said the court had been wrong to order her to testify and to order Renner to be placed at an inpatient psychiatric hospital at noon Jan. 11 at HHS's expense unless another suitable placement had been arranged.

The matter hasn't yet been resolved by a district court judge, and HHS hasn't yet filed an answer in the newly filed civil lawsuit.

In it, Domina said: "Without any justification, and without any legal authority to do so, one or more of the defendants, acting together and in concert with one another, refused to obey the court’s order committing Mr. Renner to DHHS care."

To detain him at jail, rather than as a patient, poses a substantial likelihood of continuing the violation of his civil rights, he said.

A spokeswoman for HHS didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

