Police have confirmed that a woman showed up at a Lincoln hospital with a gunshot wound just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Sgt. Angela Sands says officers are at 17th and B streets, the suspected location of the shooting.
She said investigators will be there for an extended amount of time and asked people to avoid the area. Additional details, including the status of the woman’s injury, aren’t yet being released.
Sgt. Sands said the shooting didn’t appear to be random and police don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to public.— Lori Pilger (@LJSpilger) November 6, 2019
