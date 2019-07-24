Police say 34-year-old Audrea Craig was shot and killed following an early morning break-in Wednesday at the central Lincoln home where she and her family lived.
The shooter remained unknown and at-large later in the day, as police worked to pinpoint who busted into the two-story home at 26th and South streets and shot the woman around 3:45 a.m., Officer Angela Sands said.
A neighbor said the family hadn't lived there long.
At a morning news conference, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the release of extensive details of the investigation "could potentially compromise the integrity as we go forward.”
But he was able to provide some detail. He said police arrived at 3:46 a.m. to find the woman inside the home with gunshot wounds to her chest.
Craig died at 3:57 a.m.
On her LinkedIn page, Craig, who grew up in the Crawford area, identified herself as a business student at Southeast Community College and a self-employed photographer. Her children are 6, 7, 11, 14 and 16.
Bliemeister said investigators and crime scene technicians were processing the scene for forensic and digital evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for any witnesses or any evidence left behind.
At least one gunshot, fired at the robbers as they fled, struck a window at Westminster Presbyterian Church, south of the home.
Bliemeister didn't address initial emergency radio traffic about the 911 caller saying two men in masks had run from the scene and one of the first officers at the scene saying the front door looked like it had been forced open.
"We are still investigating the events preceding this homicide to determine if it was an act of targeted violence,” he said.
He said there were eight people in the home when it happened: Craig, her 30-year-old boyfriend and six youths ranging in age from 6 to 16. Five of them were Craig's children.
It wasn’t immediately known whether any of them witnessed the shooting. But, Bliemeister said, they were being interviewed with the help of the Child Advocacy Center.
"Not only will this aid us in identifying and apprehending those responsible for this homicide, but it begins a process of healing, a process that could take a lifetime,” he said.
Bliemeister said just a few minutes after the call on the shooting, police got called to Bryan West Campus on the death of a 26-year-old man who had been dropped off outside the emergency room.
The man had no obvious signs of trauma despite initial emergency radio traffic that said he had a gunshot wound.
“We cannot say that there is any kind of nexus between the homicide and that death right now. We are looking into that based on proximity and based upon time,” the police chief said. The home is about a half-mile from Bryan West.
By early afternoon, police tape still cordoned off the house on the corner and a front yard down the street.
South 26th Street was closed from South Street to Franklin Street for much of the day.
This marks just the third homicide of the year in Lincoln.
In May, police say Adnan Al-Mansouri killed his wife Rasha Khaled before killing himself in their northwest Lincoln home.
Later that month, Desmond Fowler was fatally shot on the sidewalk at 27th and Holdrege Streets. Suspected gunman Michael Dewey is awaiting trial for second-degree murder among other charges.