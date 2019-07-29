A 39-year-old Lincoln woman suffered serious injuries to her hands in an accident involving fireworks, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.
Stacy Fitzsimmons was taken to a hospital Saturday night after a projectile firework went off in her hands as she was lighting it, Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Monday.
Sheriff's deputies and the Southeast Rural Fire Department responded to a call near 75th Street and Pine Lake Road, outside the city limits, at 9:45 p.m. Fitzsimmons was visiting friends at the residence, where they were lighting fireworks left over from a Fourth of July party, law enforcement officials said.
The firework Fitzsimmons held had been set off before, but only the lift charge occurred, Duncan said. When Fitzsimmons lit it, the explosion was "instantaneous," according to reports.
Fitzsimmons was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but suffered severe injuries to her hands, Duncan said.
A 39-year-old man who lived at the residence suffered injuries to his leg from the explosion and was taken to a hospital by family members.
Duncan said deputies investigated and found that all of the fireworks were legal.
Fireworks are allowed anytime in Lancaster County as long as they are set off outside city limits and don't cause a noise complaint.