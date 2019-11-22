A woman was severely injured in an apparent mule deer attack earlier this week on a farm near Guide Rock, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The woman was doing chores alone on Tuesday when she apparently was attacked by the buck, the release stated. She was discovered later and transported to a Lincoln hospital.
“This was a tragic encounter, and my sympathy is with the injured woman and her family,” said Alicia Hardin, wildlife administrator for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Deer attacks on people are extremely rare, and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.”
A responding conservation officer, who later shot and killed the deer, said the animal showed no fear of him. Deer, which are extremely strong and unpredictable, normally do not approach humans.
The deer was transported to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veterinary Diagnostic Center for a necropsy, where it tested negative for rabies. Although uncommon, rabies can infect deer.
Deer attacks on humans can occur for a variety of reasons. While rutting, bucks become more aggressive. Disease, domestication, injury and protection of their young also could lead to encounters with humans.