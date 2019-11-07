{{featured_button_text}}

A 31-year-old woman told police she was stopped at a light on Ninth Street at Van Dorn around 5 p.m. Wednesday when a man, claiming to be an undercover cop, knocked on her window.

Sgt. Angela Sands said the woman told police after the man asked for her license and registration she asked him what was going on. She said he told her he was an undercover cop. When she asked to see his badge, he showed her a key fob.

The car behind her honked, and he ran away, Sands said. The woman said he got in a nearby car and followed her for a short time.

Impersonating a police officer is a crime.

Sands said undercover police don’t make traffic stops like that and to call 911 if it happens.

