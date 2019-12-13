Woman says driver pulled gun during verbal exchange on U.S. 77 over merging issue

A 64-year-old woman reported a road rage incident to Lincoln police Wednesday afternoon.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at 5 p.m. where traffic from Rosa Parks Way merges onto U.S. 77.
You have free articles remaining.
She said two women drivers exchanged words over a "merging issue” as they drove on U.S. 77 when one pulled a gun and pointed it at the other.
Police are looking for the suspect, who they say was driving a blue or gray Honda sedan with Wyoming plates and a crack in the back passenger side window.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-13-2019
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger