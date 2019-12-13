You are the owner of this article.
Woman says driver pulled gun during verbal exchange on U.S. 77 over merging issue
Woman says driver pulled gun during verbal exchange on U.S. 77 over merging issue

A 64-year-old woman reported a road rage incident to Lincoln police Wednesday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened at 5 p.m. where traffic from Rosa Parks Way merges onto U.S. 77.

She said two women drivers exchanged words over a "merging issue” as they drove on U.S. 77 when one pulled a gun and pointed it at the other.

Police are looking for the suspect, who they say was driving a blue or gray Honda sedan with Wyoming plates and a crack in the back passenger side window.

