 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman reports drive-by shooting in central Lincoln
0 comments
editor's pick

Woman reports drive-by shooting in central Lincoln

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Police say a 29-year-old Lincoln woman and two passengers were shot at while driving near 17th and Washington streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the woman reported the shooting nearly seven hours later, early Saturday morning, saying a driver of another vehicle had fired several shots toward the woman’s Chrysler 300.

Spilker said the shooting left several bullet holes in the woman’s sedan, causing around $3,000 in damages.

Spilker said officers canvassed the area and have requested surveillance video from nearby businesses. LPD’s investigation is ongoing.

Aerial search called off for UNL student missing in Hawaii; ground effort continues
Police investigating BB gun shootings at northwest Lincoln golf course
Lincoln man stabbed woman in the face, police say
Crime logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No Harvey flood aid for Houston area sparks anger

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News