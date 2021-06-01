Woman reports drive-by shooting in central Lincoln

Police say a 29-year-old Lincoln woman and two passengers were shot at while driving near 17th and Washington streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln Police Department Officer Erin Spilker said the woman reported the shooting nearly seven hours later, early Saturday morning, saying a driver of another vehicle had fired several shots toward the woman’s Chrysler 300.

Spilker said the shooting left several bullet holes in the woman’s sedan, causing around $3,000 in damages.

Spilker said officers canvassed the area and have requested surveillance video from nearby businesses. LPD’s investigation is ongoing.

