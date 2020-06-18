Woman reported missing found by Lincoln police

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A 60-year-old woman reported missing Thursday morning has been found by Lincoln police.
Police located Cynthia A. Sholar Thursday afternoon after an endangered missing advisory had been issued.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Raven Emma Pierson
RAVEN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shanese Andersson
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
SHANESE is a 18 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Annalena Jean Halac
ANNALENA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Salas Ogden
MICHAEL is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 110 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Izia Luis Rodriguez
IZIA is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jakobe Mahon
Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
JAKOBE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 215 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Carol Zamora
CAROL is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tucker A Dobberstine
TUCKER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Samuel Rg Fatica
SAMUEL is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Stephanie Perez
STEPHANIE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Madison Hardesty
MADISON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Alyssa L Johnson
ALYSSA was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a teal shirt, and black leggings.
ALYSSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 155 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Blake C Jensen
Agency: Box Butte CO SO Alliance
BLAKE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
John M Clanton
JOHN is a 68 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Shyquan L Crittenden
SHYQUAN is a 24 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jdeyon Jordan
JDEYON is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Machenzie L Pollard
MACHENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Miguel Escobar
MIGUEL is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Ivette Varela
Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
CLAUDIA is a 30 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'08" tall and weighed 96 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joseph Williams
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
JOSEPH is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Williams
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
CHRISTOPHER is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Christopher Allen Wallach
CHRISTOPHER is a 29 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Karen Rodas Calderon
KAREN is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Saul Aaron Soto
SAUL is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Edgar A Deleon
Agency: Dakota Law Enforcement Center
EDGAR is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyacan Sebit Deng
NYACAN has scars on her arms and legs.
NYACAN is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexis Marie Rogers
ALEXIS is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tim0thy J Classen
Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
TIM0THY is a 76 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 208 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Janeece Latai McMiller
JANEECE is a 32 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron Depaulis
AARON is a 14 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Michael Reed
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Estevon J Nieto-phillips
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
ESTEVON is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jaden Hammond
JADEN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominique M Wright
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
DOMINIQUE is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 162 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mazey Anne Menze
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MAZEY is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Genise Oliver
GENISE was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, faded blue jeans, and a blue head wrap.
GENISE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emily Louise Reber
EMILY is a 37 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert L Jr Hernandez-million
ROBERT is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Taylen Javonne Garrett
Agency: Seward CO SO Seward
TAYLON was last seen wearing a gray Concordia long sleeve shirt, and blue Adidas shorts, and carrying a backpack. TAYLON may be traveling in a WHITE, DODGE INTREPID.
TAYLEN is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
James Lee
JAMES is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Bianca Rodriguez Zepeda
BIANCA is a 17 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kieth L Cunningham
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
KIETH is a 73 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has White hair and Blue eyes.
Kamrin Rivera
KAMRIN is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Connor Tiedje
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
CONNOR is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Gary Wayne Jr Burton
GARY is a 27 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Terrence D Moore
TERRENCE is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Katrina Freeman
KATRINA has her nose and ears pierced, and scars on both arms.
KATRINA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Marco De La Garza
MARCO and his brother, ISAAC, were abducted from Tekamah, Nebraska. It is believed they may be with TANNER JOEL LEICHLEITER, who is a 30 year old white male, 5'7" tall, 165 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes. All may be traveling in a WHITE, 2009 FORD EXPEDITION, with Nebraska commercial license plate 31F325, and may travel to Kansas. MARCO was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
MARCO is a 7 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 4'00" tall and weighed 55 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Isaac De La Garza
ISAAC and his brother, MARCO, were abducted from Tekamah, Nebraska. It is believed they may be with TANNER JOEL LEICHLEITER, who is a 30 year old white male, 5'7" tall, 165 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes. All may be traveling in a WHITE, 2009 FORD EXPEDITION, with Nebraska commercial license plate 31F325, and may travel to Kansas. ISAAC was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts.
ISAAC is a 4 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 2'06" tall and weighed 39 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Leon Durrelle Jr Gordon
LEON is a 20 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Vanessa Nicole Fierras
VANESSA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Antoinnette Deanna Ros Gaspard
ANTOINNETTE is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Columbriana Hicks
COLUMBRIANA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Austin Arthur Grills
Agency: Sarpy CO SO Papillion
AUSTIN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Heaven Marie Musil
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
HEAVEN is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 176 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sequoia Nevaeh Amirako Harlan
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
SEQUOIA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Krishna Qurdale Jr Johnigan
KRISHNA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 208 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Justice Paige Blair
JUSTICE is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Rayjah Levering
RAYJAH is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Claudia Gonzalez
CLAUDIA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Allison Allen
ALLISON is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedes Kruger
MERCEDES is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 121 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Neomi Diane Tate
NEOMI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shanta One Four Bryant
SHANTA is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 133 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emma Lynelle Gamble
EMMA was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black Nikes sandals. EMMA has a scar near her right eye.
EMMA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ayezayah Buckhalter
Agency: Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
AYEZAYAH is a 20 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'04" tall and weighed 208 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mykayla Patricia Nyhoff
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
MYKAYLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Green eyes.
Christopher R Cade
CHRISTOPHER is a 31 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 172 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mackenzie Estes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
MACKENZIE is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Zakhari Ladell Thornton-smith
ZAKHARI is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kurt L Oneal
KURT is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tachae Marie Ross
TACHAE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Amariyanah Mykelle Lynne Aaron
AMARIYANAH is a 19 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nathan Antonio Turnley
Race: Asian Or Pacific Islander
NATHAN is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bailey Zapata
Race: American Indian Or Alaskan Native
BAILEY is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rigo Britt
Agency: Boone CO SO Albion
RIGO was last seen wearing a red hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black coat with neon green on it, and a red & white knitted cap.
RIGO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Stoy Anders Jr Signal
STOY is a 45 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
L0gan Uldrich-argent
L0GAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jaywon D Cooper
JAYWON is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Emmett C Jr Hawkins
EMMETT is a 46 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 250 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shalisha M Thomas
SHALISHA is a 39 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Fornstrom
COURTNEY is a 26 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 116 lbs. She has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Miranda Smith-huenink
MIRANDA is a 23 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
John Chris-mikal Schler
JOHN is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 161 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jesse J Glebavicius
JESSE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Chase Andrew King
CHASE is a 43 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Jonathan A Medellin
JONATHAN is a 16 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Logan J Uldrich Argent
Agency: Hall CO SO Grand Island
LOGAN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Tori Polite
Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
TORI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Chris John Goynes
CHRIS is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyca-ann Gaskill
NYCA-ANN is a 21 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jace D Siemer
JACE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'00" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Austin Aleksander Coate
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry
AUSTIN was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, Nike shoes, and a pink bomber type jacket. AUSTIN has his blonde hair partially dyed pink.
AUSTIN is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 139 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Dalton J Berens
DALTON is a 27 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Destinee Raeanne Sturm
DESTINEE is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Courtney L Cordes
Hair color: Blond Or Strawberry Agency: Douglas CO SO Omaha
COURTNEY is a 22 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Robert P Thieme
ROBERT is a 55 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 200 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Austin Taylor Proctor
AUSTIN is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Adam Castillo
ADAM is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 195 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.