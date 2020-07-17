Woman ran with baby to cruiser to escape abuse, Lincoln police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A traffic stop early Friday turned into something else when an 18-year-old woman wearing only her underwear and carrying a 4-month-old baby came running up to the officer, screaming for help, Lincoln police say.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said it happened at 1:36 a.m. near 49th Street and Leighton Avenue.

He said the woman shouted that she needed to get away from her boyfriend, 18-year-old Mirzad Osmanovic, who had been assaulting her.

She told officers that when he started arguing with her, then throwing things around their apartment, she picked up their baby and ran.

Bonkiewicz said police went to the apartment building, where witnesses said they saw Osmanovic chasing the woman.

They told police he threatened them with a knife when they tried to intervene.

Bonkiewicz said Osmanovic was shouting at a bystander when officers arrived and police found two kitchen knives nearby.

They arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

