Woman punched in face during home robbery, Lincoln police say

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening facial injuries after police say she was assaulted during a robbery at her northeast Lincoln home Tuesday morning, a department spokeswoman said.
The 48-year-old woman told police she awoke in her home near 65th and Benton streets around 2:30 a.m. to a loud noise and found several strangers in her living room, Sgt. Angela Sands said.
The strange men in her home punched her in the face several times, and, when a 43-year-old man came out to see what was going on, one of the men displayed a handgun, Sands said.
Investigators didn’t have a detailed description of the robbers, who had forced their way into the home and left with some cash and a rifle, Sands said.
The woman suffered several broken bones.
