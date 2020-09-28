Woman punched another woman on Lincoln sidewalk, then assaulted police and correctional officers, officials say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman was arrested Sunday after police say she committed several assaults.

A 44-year-old woman flagged down officers in the area of 14th and E streets about 5:30 Sunday evening and said a woman had approached her on the sidewalk and started punching her in the face for no reason.

Officers located Nyazoly Deng and arrested her on suspicion of third-degree assault.

As Deng was being taken to the county jail, Spilker said she managed to get one of her hands free from her restraints and grabbed the hair of the officer driving the cruiser and also scratched the officer's face.

The officer's injuries were not serious enough to require a trip to the hospital.

Once she was at the jail, Deng allegedly struck a corrections officer, causing facial injuries serious enough to require treatment at a hospital.

Spilker said Deng was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault, third-degree assault on a police officer and third-degree assault on a corrections officer.

