Woman pleads no contest to theft of $34K in unearned commission on Malcolm ballfield project

A woman hired to write grants to secure money to build Malcolm a baseball field pleaded no contest Monday for taking off with $34,000 in commissions she didn't earn.

Diana Hutchison, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, could get up to two years of imprisonment at her sentencing in December on the felony theft by deception charge.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced it from a higher-level theft charge that could have gotten her up to 20 years.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said investigator Mark White with the Nebraska State Patrol interviewed representatives of the Malcolm Youth Sports Association in January 2020 about concerns they had about Hutchison, the grant writer they had hired to secure grant funding for a Field of Dreams field.

In exchange, Hutchison was to be paid a 15% commission for funds she secured for the project.

Parpart said Hutchison provided invoices and letters from various foundations about funds that were going to be coming.

When the promised money didn't start arriving, the association leaders became suspicious that something was wrong.