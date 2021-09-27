Woman pleads no contest to theft of $34K in unearned commission on Malcolm ballfield project

A woman hired to write grants to secure money to build Malcolm a baseball field pleaded no contest Monday for taking off with $34,000 in commissions she didn't earn.
Diana Hutchison, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, could get up to two years of imprisonment at her sentencing in December on the felony theft by deception charge.
In exchange for her plea, prosecutors reduced it from a higher-level theft charge that could have gotten her up to 20 years.
Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said investigator Mark White with the Nebraska State Patrol interviewed representatives of the Malcolm Youth Sports Association in January 2020 about concerns they had about Hutchison, the grant writer they had hired to secure grant funding for a Field of Dreams field.
In exchange, Hutchison was to be paid a 15% commission for funds she secured for the project.
Parpart said Hutchison provided invoices and letters from various foundations about funds that were going to be coming.
When the promised money didn't start arriving, the association leaders became suspicious that something was wrong.
The board president called one of the foundations and learned that it hadn't agreed to make a donation on the project. Hutchison already had been paid $7,500 commission for it.
White provided the documentation to the State Auditor's Office and contacted several of the foundations and discovered seven that hadn't pledged the funds that Hutchison said they had.
By then, she already had been paid $34,050 commission for the fraudulent pledges, Parpart said.
She said Hutchison since has paid the money back as restitution.
According to its fundraising page, work on the nearly $1.5 million project to add a softball and baseball field is in the second of three stages with more money to be raised and work to be done.
