Woman on parole for Colorado cancer fraud accused of embezzling from Lincoln chiropractor

A 40-year-old woman on parole for a fraud in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling from the Lincoln chiropractic business where she worked for less than two months.

Ann Crall appeared in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday on the felony theft by deception charge, where her bond was set at $10,000.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Ward said the office manager for Movement Chiropractic, near South 84th Street and Nebraska 2, reported suspicious activity on the business credit card that started three days after Crall started working there.

Crall is accused of using the credit card, which was kept at the front desk where she sat, for about $5,000 of personal expenses that weren't authorized, including two months of rent and calls to an inmate in Colorado, Ward said.

Previously, Crall got 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to theft and charitable fraud for taking almost $60,000 from donors under the pretense that she had cancer. In 2015, she got another two years for trying to fool her probation officer with fake letters and documents and for stealing her roommate's identity.

