Woman on parole for Colorado cancer fraud accused of embezzling from Lincoln chiropractor

A 40-year-old woman on parole for a fraud in Colorado has been arrested on suspicion of embezzling from the Lincoln chiropractic business where she worked for less than two months.
Ann Crall appeared in Lancaster County Court on Tuesday on the felony theft by deception charge, where her bond was set at $10,000.
In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Brian Ward said the office manager for Movement Chiropractic, near South 84th Street and Nebraska 2, reported suspicious activity on the business credit card that started three days after Crall started working there.
×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Crall is accused of using the credit card, which was kept at the front desk where she sat, for about $5,000 of personal expenses that weren't authorized, including two months of rent and calls to an inmate in Colorado, Ward said.
Previously, Crall got 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to theft and charitable fraud for taking almost $60,000 from donors under the pretense that she had cancer. In 2015, she got another two years for trying to fool her probation officer with fake letters and documents and for stealing her roommate's identity.
Mugshots from the county jail
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: NEWMAN, JESSIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/12/1991 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 17:55:02 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: POORBEAR, MIKAYLA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 10/02/1988 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 17:22:46 Charges: OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: JENNINGS, WALTER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/26/1963 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 16:39:16 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: JOHNS, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/06/1999 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 16:32:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA (MORE 1 OZ,LESS 1 LB) (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: STABLER, CHERELLE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 12/05/1986 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 15:23:32 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: STEINMETZ, AUGUSTUS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/08/1991 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 15:06:55 Charges: POSSESS BURGLAR'S TOOLS (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, JAYCEE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/21/1992 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:49:03 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: POLICKY, STEPHANIE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 11/06/1979 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:42:47 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FORGERY, 2ND DEG $1500-5000 (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: COLEMAN, CHRISTY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 05/01/1977 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:04:20 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: WILSON, OLANDO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 06/17/1986 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 14:03:24 Charges: CONFINE FUG FR JUST IN CUST OTHER AGENCY (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: COX, TRAVIS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/08/1983 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 13:51:35 Charges: ESCAPE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: LOVE, JAYLEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 11/16/1996 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 13:46:18 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS/CONSUME OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER IN VEH (I) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) VIOLATE AUTOMATIC TRAFFIC SIGNAL (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) AFTER REVOCATION BUT BEFORE NEW LICENSE (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: MYSZKOWSKI, JULIA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/31/1990 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 13:40:11 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION-2ND OFFENSE (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: COOLEY, JACQUELINE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 10/31/1987 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 12:55:49 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CHILD ABUSE-NEG/SERIOUS INJURY (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: YOUNGQUIST, TYSON Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/22/1992 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 10:40:58 Charges: DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS MONEY WHILE VIOLATING 28-416(1) (F4) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) DRUG COURT REMAND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: HOER, JEANETTE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 09/08/1965 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 10:27:07 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: SCHOEB, GLENN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/30/1961 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 09:43:19 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: ISLEY, BENJAMIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/29/1975 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 09:00:33 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: WYRICK, ROY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/07/1993 Booking Time: 12/02/2019 / 02:15:35 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) OBSTRUCTING A PEACE OFFICER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: FLORES, DAVID Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/30/1981 Booking Time: 12/01/2019 / 20:17:00 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: WINKLER, JEREMY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/23/1975 Booking Time: 12/01/2019 / 17:56:02 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) THEFT BY DECEPTION $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) CRIMINAL POSS OF FINANCIAL TRANS DEVICE (M3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: SPITTLER, TAYLOR Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/20/1992 Booking Time: 12/01/2019 / 16:34:47 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DEL/POSS W/INTENT TO DELIVER (HAZ DRUG) (F2) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, MELVIN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/12/1967 Booking Time: 12/01/2019 / 16:03:49 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) COU PROB CUSTODIAL SANC (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: PFARR, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/25/1992 Booking Time: 11/30/2019 / 19:59:57 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: MCGHEE, PATRICK Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/23/1995 Booking Time: 11/30/2019 / 18:46:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: RUMERY, HOLLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/01/1982 Booking Time: 11/30/2019 / 18:31:43 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 12-03-2019
Last, First Name: THOMAS, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/05/1979 Booking Time: 11/30/2019 / 13:37:00 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or
lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email