Woman lured Lincoln man to Neighbors Park where he was robbed, police say

A Lincoln man who had arranged to meet with an unknown woman at Neighbors Park early Wednesday morning was instead met by four men who assaulted and robbed him, according to police.

The 30-year-old man arrived at the park, near 30th and D streets, around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, when the woman directed him to a nearby alley, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

When he entered the alley, the man was assaulted by four men who chased him to his 2014 Mercedes, shattering a window and stealing $500 in cash, Vollmer said.

The attackers fled the area by the time police arrived. They caused $300 in damage to the 30-year-old's vehicle, Vollmer said.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

