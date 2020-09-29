Woman leaving Walmart shot at while driving on 27th Street

A woman and her two teenage sons pulled into a Lincoln police substation just before 9 p.m. Monday with a bullet hole in their car and a good idea of where the shooter might be.

The woman told officers they’d been followed from the North 27th Street Walmart by an SUV and a four-door car -- and that a passenger in the SUV had fired into her car with a handgun as one of her sons ducked down in the back seat, Officer Erin Spilker said.

The two vehicles sped away, but the woman believed the SUV had stalled out on top of the 27th Street bridge over the railroad tracks, between Theresa and Fair streets.

Officers found the vehicle on the bridge, but not all of its occupants or the handgun.

The woman didn’t know the people who followed her, Spilker said, and it’s not clear why they targeted her.

