Woman killed in south Lincoln crash identified

A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.
Emergency crews were called to the area just before 7 a.m. after a 2000 Nissan sedan that was headed east on Nebraska 2 entered the southbound ramp onto South 14th Street, left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing arm, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.
Hortencia Hernandes, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was taken to a local hospital and later died.
Capt. Todd Kocian said neither drugs or alcohol are thought to have been a factor in the crash.
The southbound lanes of 14th Street and the ramp onto 14th Street from Nebraska 2 were closed for much of the day Sunday while BNSF Railway crews worked to repair the crossing arm.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.