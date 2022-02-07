Woman killed in south Lincoln crash identified

A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 7 a.m. after a 2000 Nissan sedan that was headed east on Nebraska 2 entered the southbound ramp onto South 14th Street, left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing arm, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Hortencia Hernandes, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Capt. Todd Kocian said neither drugs or alcohol are thought to have been a factor in the crash.

The southbound lanes of 14th Street and the ramp onto 14th Street from Nebraska 2 were closed for much of the day Sunday while BNSF Railway crews worked to repair the crossing arm.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 9 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Alex Lantz Weekend editor Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program. Follow Alex Lantz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Jenna Ebbers News intern Follow Jenna Ebbers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today