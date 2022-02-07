 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman killed in south Lincoln crash identified

  Updated
A 23-year-old woman was killed early Sunday after a single-vehicle crash near 14th Street and Nebraska 2, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

 Lori Pilger, Journal Star

Emergency crews were called to the area just before 7 a.m. after a 2000 Nissan sedan that was headed east on Nebraska 2 entered the southbound ramp onto South 14th Street, left the road and crashed into a railroad crossing arm, LPD Sgt. Justin Armstrong said.

Hortencia Hernandes, who was the only occupant of the Nissan, was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Capt. Todd Kocian said neither drugs or alcohol are thought to have been a factor in the crash. 

The southbound lanes of 14th Street and the ramp onto 14th Street from Nebraska 2 were closed for much of the day Sunday while BNSF Railway crews worked to repair the crossing arm.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. 

