Woman killed in small Nebraska town, State Patrol says

The Nebraska State Patrol says a 27-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in her home in Malmo.
The victim, identified as Kayla Matulka, was stabbed several times, the State Patrol said in a news release. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 9:30 a.m.
Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, although no arrest has been reported.
Malmo is a village of 114 people located 9 miles northwest of Wahoo.
