Woman killed in small Nebraska town, State Patrol says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska State Patrol says a 27-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning in her home in Malmo.

The victim, identified as Kayla Matulka, was stabbed several times, the State Patrol said in a news release. The Saunders County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene at 9:30 a.m.

Investigators do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public, although no arrest has been reported.

Malmo is a village of 114 people located 9 miles northwest of Wahoo.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 7 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.