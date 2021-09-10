 Skip to main content
Woman killed in Nebraska 2 crash identified; she had been driving erratically, police say
The woman who died after a Thursday morning collision at the intersection of 40th Street and Nebraska 2 had been "demonstrating erratic driving behavior" in the moments before the crash, according to Lincoln Police. 

Asuncion Ramos, who was driving a red Jeep Liberty east on Nebraska 2 when it collided with a grey Honda Accord that had been northbound on 40th Street Thursday morning, was pronounced dead at a local area hospital, police say. She was 66 years old. 

The Honda's driver — a 44-year-old man — remains hospitalized after the cars collided at 11 a.m., Officer Erin Spilker said. His injuries are considered life-threatening, Spilker said.

Investigators worked at the scene for several hours and officers interviewed witnesses to the crash. The area was reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

Spilker said no citations or arrests have been made and that the investigation is ongoing. 

Husker News