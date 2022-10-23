 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman injured while escaping apartment fire near downtown Lincoln

  • Updated
Fire 1535 F St, 10.23

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to a fire at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

A woman was injured after jumping out of a window to escape a fire in an apartment building near downtown Lincoln on Sunday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to reports of black smoke billowing out of the complex at 1535 F St. at about 12:50 p.m., Battalion Chief Bob Watton said.

Crews arrived and found the woman on the ground after she had jumped from a third-floor window. She was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

No one else was injured.

The fire was eventually put out, but the cause and the extent of the damage to the apartment building are unclear, Watton said.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

