Woman gets probation for theft of $34K in unearned commission on Malcolm ballfield project

A woman hired to write grants to secure money to build Malcolm a baseball field has been sentenced to probation for taking off with $34,000 in commissions she didn't earn.

Diana Hutchison of Council Bluffs, Iowa, did the same thing to the Platte County Historical Society in Columbus, where she got away with $2,625, and to the city of Rushville, where she took $4,500.

Judges in Platte and Sheridan counties already had placed her on probation on the felony theft charges earlier this year.

In the Lancaster County case, Hutchison, 64, pleaded no contest and at sentencing Thursday said she wanted to convey her "sincere apologies to those who were negatively affected through her actions."

She said probation and therapy are helping her make meaningful changes.

In arguing for probation, her attorney, Justin Kalemkiarian, said Hutchison had traumatic events in her life, engaged in criminal activity that wasn't justified and now is paying the consequences. But she had no prior criminal history.

On the other side, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Tara Parpart said this wasn't just a one-time thing.