 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman gets prison time for trying to deliver meth to husband at State Penitentiary
0 comments
editor's pick

Woman gets prison time for trying to deliver meth to husband at State Penitentiary

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old woman went to prison Wednesday for trying to give her husband 7 grams of meth while visiting him at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. 

Clara Phillips told Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen first that she took full responsibility for her actions and was ready for the consequences. 

Clara Phillips

Clara Phillips
Dominic Phillips

Dominic Phillips

She pleaded guilty to unlawful conveyance of an article to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance for what happened on Jan. 9, 2020. 

Jacobsen said the problem is Phillips was on probation when she did it. 

In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said video taken from the visitation room at the State Penitentiary showed Clara Phillips passing the drugs to her husband, Dominic Phillips, on Jan. 9, 2020. 

40-year-old Lincoln woman killed in crash near Kearney

Prison staff stopped the visit and put him in a holding cell for observation and recovered the meth.

On Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Mary Norrie said being on probation clearly didn't stop Clara Phillips' behavior. Taking drugs into prison is very serious thing, she said. 

Jacobsen said he couldn't put her back on probation given the seriousness of the crime, and sentenced her to prison, minus 281 days she's already served. 

He previously sentenced Dominic Phillips, 51, to a year and a half to two years in prison for possession of methamphetamine. 

He is already serving a 10- to 20-year sentence on a drug charge. 

Lincoln man jailed on suspicion of first-degree assault for beating
2 Lincoln teens tell police they were robbed at gunpoint
Drive-by shooting missed 25-year-old Lincoln man by only 2 feet, police say
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News