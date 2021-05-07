Woman gets prison time for trying to deliver meth to husband at State Penitentiary

A 40-year-old woman went to prison Wednesday for trying to give her husband 7 grams of meth while visiting him at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

Clara Phillips told Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen first that she took full responsibility for her actions and was ready for the consequences.

She pleaded guilty to unlawful conveyance of an article to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance for what happened on Jan. 9, 2020.

Jacobsen said the problem is Phillips was on probation when she did it.

In court records, an investigator with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said video taken from the visitation room at the State Penitentiary showed Clara Phillips passing the drugs to her husband, Dominic Phillips, on Jan. 9, 2020.

Prison staff stopped the visit and put him in a holding cell for observation and recovered the meth.

On Wednesday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Mary Norrie said being on probation clearly didn't stop Clara Phillips' behavior. Taking drugs into prison is very serious thing, she said.