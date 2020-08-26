Woman gets prison time for throwing explosive into Lincoln home in fight over dad's ashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 36-year-old Lincoln woman who blew up her former landlord's front window in December, upset she wouldn't return the woman's father's ashes over back rent, was sentenced to prison for it Tuesday.

The blast sent glass and debris across the street and caused extensive damage, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jeremy Lavene said at April Holmes' sentencing.

He said the victim told him it was a "stupid mistake," she wasn't hurt and didn't want Holmes to go to prison over it.

Holmes said she was sorry for what she did.

"I knew it was wrong," she told the judge.

On Dec. 17, a 53-year-old woman was in her home in the 600 block of West Saunders Avenue just before 2:20 p.m. when an M-class explosive broke through the front window, according to police.

She ran out of the home and wasn't injured.

But the explosion caused $15,000 damage to the home and shook nearby businesses, police said.

Holmes later pleaded guilty to using explosives to damage property.