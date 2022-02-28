Woman gets prison time for kidnapping her grandkids to teach her daughter a lesson

A 43-year-old Tekamah woman has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison and will face deportation to Mexico for kidnapping her grandchildren in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher sentenced Nora Guevara-Tirana last week to eight years and four months in prison, plus three years of supervised release.

A jury in Omaha found Guevara-Tirana guilty in August after a five-day trial.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp said on April 20, 2020, Guevara-Tirana asked Tanner Leichleiter to take her two grandchildren, ages 4 and 7, without car seats or shoes to Kansas to "teach their mother a lesson."

It prompted an Amber Alert.

Leichleiter was found not guilty of kidnapping, but pleaded guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.

The case was investigated by the FBI, and the Tekamah Police Department, Sedgwick County (Kansas) Sheriff and Wichita Police Department.

