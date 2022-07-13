Woman found dead in southwest Lincoln stream

Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday morning, where they found a woman dead in Beal Slough.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Members of the Nebraska Task Force One urban search and rescue team responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday morning. A woman who had been reported missing earlier in the day was found dead in Beal Slough.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday morning. A woman who had been reported missing earlier in the day was found dead in Beal Slough.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews used a rope system to retrieve the body of a woman found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream Wednesday morning.
A woman who had been reported missing early Wednesday morning was found dead in a southwest Lincoln stream, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.
Emergency crews responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard shortly after 9:30 a.m., where they found the 83-year-old woman unresponsive in Beal Slough, a small stream that feeds into Salt Creek. The woman, whose name hadn't been released as of Wednesday evening, was pronounced dead at the scene, LFR Capt. Nancy Crist said.
Authorities used a helicopter to assist in the search for the woman, who had health concerns and was believed to have left her residence at about 2 a.m., when her husband last saw her.
An officer on the ground located her body.
According to Lincoln Police Department Sgt. Jason Wesch, her husband called police at about 8:15 a.m., concerned for her safety because of cognitive issues and memory loss. He had checked the surrounding area but could not locate her.
Beal Slough is near the woman's residence, Wesch said.
Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.
Members of the Nebraska Task Force One urban search and rescue team responded to the 500 block of Pioneers Boulevard on Wednesday morning. A woman who had been reported missing earlier in the day was found dead in Beal Slough.