A woman was life-flighted from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning northwest of Bennet, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
It happened at about 7:20 a.m. near 120th Street and Saltillo Road.
Wagner didn’t have details yet about how the crash occurred but said a mother with three children in her vehicle was critically injured. Deputies remained on the scene at 9 a.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.