{{featured_button_text}}

A woman was life-flighted from the scene of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning northwest of Bennet, Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

It happened at about 7:20 a.m. near 120th Street and Saltillo Road.

Wagner didn’t have details yet about how the crash occurred but said a mother with three children in her vehicle was critically injured. Deputies remained on the scene at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments