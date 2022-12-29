 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman facing felonies for series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln casino, police say

A 37-year-old woman is facing felony charges in connection to a series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln's new casino, according to police.

On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Diamond Helmstadter with theft by deception over $5,000, second-degree forgery and identity theft for what happened last month.

Diamond Helmstadter

In an affidavit for Helmstadter's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Nathan Wagner said she used another woman's ID to get into the WarHorse Casino early Nov. 17 and asked the cage cashier for $2,000 in cash on a 58-year-old man's account.

Wagner said Helmstadter gambled using some of the money, then, an hour later, got $1,000 more the same way. And $3,000 more in a second trip there Nov. 20.

He alleges she tried again twice after that without getting any money.

Helmstadter also allegedly tried to cash a $2,500 forged check at a Cornhusker Bank branch in Lincoln.

Police arrested her Tuesday and say, in court records, that the casino had suffered $12,000 in financial losses by mid-December in incidents under similar circumstances.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

