Woman facing felonies for series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln casino, police say

A 37-year-old woman is facing felony charges in connection to a series of fraudulent cash advances at Lincoln's new casino, according to police.
On Wednesday, the Lancaster County Attorney's Office charged Diamond Helmstadter with theft by deception over $5,000, second-degree forgery and identity theft for what happened last month.
In an affidavit for Helmstadter's arrest, Lincoln Police Officer Nathan Wagner said she used another woman's ID to get into the WarHorse Casino early Nov. 17 and asked the cage cashier for $2,000 in cash on a 58-year-old man's account.
Wagner said Helmstadter gambled using some of the money, then, an hour later, got $1,000 more the same way. And $3,000 more in a second trip there Nov. 20.
He alleges she tried again twice after that without getting any money.
People are also reading…
Helmstadter also allegedly tried to cash a $2,500 forged check at a Cornhusker Bank branch in Lincoln.
Police arrested her Tuesday and say, in court records, that the casino had suffered $12,000 in financial losses by mid-December in incidents under similar circumstances.
The strangest court stories from 2022
Reporter Lori Pilger reviews hundreds of court cases each year. Here are some of the oddest stories from 2022.
Prosecutors described a crime scene in Texas a day before a 17-year-old got into a police chase in Nebraska with his mom's body in the trunk.
The man suspected of killing four in Laurel has been charged with 10 felonies for his alleged role that rattled the town's 1,000 residents.
A Lincoln doctor was arrested in connection to alleged sexually inappropriate behavior with patients.
In October, prosecutors charged Sallie Gilmer with first-degree murder, accusing her of killing her father, 70-year-old Jesse Gilmer Jr.
Lancaster County investigation into stolen semis of frozen beef turns up alleged crime ring based in Miami
An investigation into many stolen semi-trailers in the Lincoln area revealed an alleged crime ring Miami-based that targeted packing plants.