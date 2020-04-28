Woman dies in early morning fire at Ashland apartment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A woman died in an early morning apartment fire in Ashland.

Ashland Fire & Rescue said in a social media post that they were called to a fire in the 1900 block of Silver Street and were able to quickly put it out and keep it contained to one apartment.

The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told the Omaha World-Herald that the woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was set for Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.

