Woman dies in early morning fire at Ashland apartment

A woman died in an early morning apartment fire in Ashland.
Ashland Fire & Rescue said in a social media post that they were called to a fire in the 1900 block of Silver Street and were able to quickly put it out and keep it contained to one apartment.
The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m.
Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told the Omaha World-Herald that the woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy was set for Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.
