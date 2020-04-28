You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies in early morning fire at Ashland apartment
Woman dies in early morning fire at Ashland apartment

A woman died in an early morning apartment fire in Ashland.

Ashland Fire & Rescue said in a social media post that they were called to a fire in the 1900 block of Silver Street and were able to quickly put it out and keep it contained to one apartment.

The fire was reported about 5:15 a.m. 

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz told the Omaha World-Herald that the woman was taken to a Lincoln hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was set for Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

