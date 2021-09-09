Woman dies in crash at 40th and Nebraska 2, Lincoln police say

A 66-year-old woman is dead and another driver remains hospitalized after their cars collided Thursday morning at the intersection of 40th Street and Nebraska 2, according to Lincoln police.

The 66-year-old was driving a red Jeep Liberty east on Nebraska 2 when it collided with a grey Honda Accord that had been traveling north on 40th Street at around 11 a.m., police said.

Both drivers were alone in their cars and both were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries, according to LPD.

The 66-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Investigators worked at the scene for several hours and officers interviewed witnesses to the crash. The street was reopened to traffic around 3 p.m.

