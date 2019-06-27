A mother and her 2-year-old son were unharmed after a man reportedly attempted to kidnap the boy on Wednesday evening in east Lincoln.
The 36-year-old woman told Lincoln police she was pushing her son in his stroller near 80th Street and Yellow Knife Drive around 10 p.m. when an older, gold, Jeep-style SUV stopped next to her, according to Officer Angela Sands.
The woman said a 6-foot-1 white man in his 40s or 50s with brown hair and a receding hairline exited the vehicle and tried to remove her son from the stroller by pulling the boy's leg.
Sands said the woman tackled the man and started kicking him. She was thrown against a light pole, but was uninjured. The woman believed the man was attempting to kidnap her son.
Police are still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made.