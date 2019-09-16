A 66-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a car as she crossed A Street between 77th Street and Sycamore Drive Friday night.
The accident happened at 10:20 p.m., about the time the East-Southwest football game at nearby Seacrest Field was ending.
A 16-year-old girl told police she was driving eastbound on A Street when the vehicle in front of her slammed on the brakes because three pedestrians were trying to cross the street in front of traffic, said Officer Angela Sands.
The girl said she also slammed on her brakes but was unable to avoid hitting the woman. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition, Sands said.
The other two pedestrians were uninjured.