Woman cited for reckless driving after rollover crash in Lincoln

A 20-year-old Lincoln woman was cited for reckless driving after she veered off the road in her SUV over the weekend, striking a utility pole and fire hydrant before overturning, according to police.

The woman was driving her 2002 Dodge Durango south on 27th Street shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday when she changed lanes as she neared Vine Street, Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

As the woman changed lanes, Vollmer said, the vehicle left the street.

The woman and one occupant suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Vollmer said. It's unclear if they were hospitalized.

The SUV was totaled and the crash caused $3,500 in damage to the pole and fire hydrant.

