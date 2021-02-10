 Skip to main content
Woman charged with unlawful act at Lincoln prison
Woman charged with unlawful act at Lincoln prison

A 28-year-old Lincoln woman has been arrested and charged with unlawful acts in the Department of Corrections. 

Casey Bartels made her first court appearance on the felony charge Wednesday, where a judge allowed her a personal recognizance bond.

Casey Bartels

In a news release, the Corrections Department said Bartels was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Tuesday on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

Bartels has resigned from her job at the Lincoln Correctional Center, where she began work Oct. 26.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

