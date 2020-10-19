 Skip to main content
Woman charged with child abuse, accused of posting video holding hand over baby's mouth
Woman charged with child abuse, accused of posting video holding hand over baby's mouth

A 25-year-old Lincoln woman has been charged with child abuse after posting a video of her allegedly holding her hand over her baby's mouth so he couldn't breathe for a short time.

In a probable cause affidavit for the woman's arrest, Lincoln police said they were asked to investigate after the video was sent to the boy's father on Snapchat.

Police said, along with the video, the woman allegedly had messaged the father on Snapchat, saying it was his choice, and that she'd "kill that baby. Watch the video if you think I'm playing."

The woman told police she would never hurt the child and that the video had been taken months earlier. 

In court Friday, she pleaded not guilty. A judge set her bond at $100,000 and ordered that she not have any contact with the child or anyone under 16. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

