Woman calls 911 after bullets came through the walls of her Lincoln home

A 47-year-old Lincoln woman called 911 after several bullets came through the walls of her home near 32nd and Dudley streets shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Officer Erin Spilker said police found several spent shell casings in the street and spoke with witnesses who saw at least two men running from the area after the shots.
She said officers found four bullet holes on the west side of the woman's home. Spilker said it wasn't clear why this home was targeted.
She said the woman was home alone at the time and wasn't injured.
