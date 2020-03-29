You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run near East Campus
Lincoln Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Saturday night near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

A 44-year-old Lincoln man, who hadn't been identified as of Sunday morning, was hit and killed near the intersection of 38th and Holdrege streets at about 9:30 p.m., according to a Lincoln Police Department news release.

Officers later contacted the driver of the vehicle and arrested her on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury or death. She was identified as 22-year-old Teawna Stetson.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

