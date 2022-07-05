 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Woman arrested for assaulting victim with hammer

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln police arrested a 22-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted another woman with a hammer and damaged a residence just after midnight Friday.

Police responded to a disturbance call on the 5000 block of Adams Street, Capt. Jake Dilsaver said.

Raelee Grant, 22, mugshot

Raelee Grant

When officers arrived, they located the victim with lacerations consistent with being hit with a hammer.

Raelee Grant was arrested Saturday morning on suspicion of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assault.

Grant was lodged in the Lancaster County jail.

Hit-and-run crash at 37th and O streets kills Lincoln man Saturday
Lincoln Police asking for help in finding suspect in fatal stabbing
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Seneca Village: A forgotten New York enclave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News