Woman arrested after making threats at Lincoln restaurant, court records say

Lynetta Noble

Lynetta Noble

 Courtesy photo

A woman was arrested Saturday after threatening to shoot employees and customers at a restaurant near 27th and O streets, according to court records.

At around 3:30 p.m. Lincoln Police officers responded to a report of a customer inside Taqueria El Rey making threats.

When officers arrived and made contact with Lynetta Noble, 31, she claimed she did not have a gun or weapon, according to the affidavit for Noble's arrest.

An employee stated that Noble had become upset and began yelling at another employee and customer to stop staring at her.

Shortly after, according to employees, Noble began reaching toward her coat pockets and her purse as she threatened to shoot them, according to the affidavit.

Although no weapons were found, officers found a clear glass pipe with residue and other drug paraphernalia on Noble.

The glass pipe tested positive for amphetamines.

Noble was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and possession of a controlled substance.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

